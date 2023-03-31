Saint Francis de Sales Seminary near Milwaukee – where Diocese of Superior seminarians study – hosts a group of women twice a year to pray for vocations and receive spiritual formation. The de Chantal Society is named for St. Jane de Chantal, an inspiration for Catholic women whose prayer is recognized as integral to families, vocations and the church.

Jenny Snarski, reporter for the Catholic Herald and sister of a religious order priest, has received approval from Bishop James P. Powers and the Superior Diocese’s Vocations Team to organize a small group of women from the diocese to attend the Tuesday, May 9, gathering just outside of Milwaukee.

The group’s objective is to show support for all diocesan seminarians, and in particular in gratitude for the three men to be ordained May 28 in Superior. A feature article will be published after the event and Snarski hopes to include a brief look at where the Superior seminarians spend their years in preparation for service in the diocese.

Each gathering – held once in the fall and once in the spring at the seminary – include Eucharistic adoration, benediction and a brief spiritual formation offered by Fr. Justin Kizewski, the seminary’s director of intellectual formation. The gatherings conclude with an informal reception.

With two offerings, either morning or evening, for the spring gathering, traveling from Northwest Wisconsin to Milwaukee would still require one overnight stay near the seminary. This would extend the trip and allow for the possibility of visiting at least one other Catholic site in the area, to be determined.