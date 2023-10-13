Sept. 22-24 brought nine Purple Heart recipients to Eagle River to test their skill in catching the elusive musky. Nine local guides and Joe Bucher volunteered their expertise to guide and instruct the warriors. Northern Lakes Catholics Community Outreach Committee provided a hot lunch for the warriors and their guides. Fr. Ron Serrao provided the before-lunch prayer and a blessing of the fishermen before they set off for the afternoon of fishing. No fish were caught in the morning and two were caught in the afternoon. Must have been the blessing that made the fish hungry! The Northern Lakes Catholic Communities include St. Albert of Land O’ Lakes, St. Mary of Phelps, St. Peter of Eagle River, St. Kunegunda of Sugar Camp, and St. Theresa of Three Lakes. (Submitted photo)