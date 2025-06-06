At the conclusion of the school year at St. Anne Catholic School in Somerset, staff and students’ commitment to academic excellence has been evident not only in the classroom but also in students’ performance on assessments.

Across all core subjects, students have demonstrated growth. In particular, eighth-grade students have distinguished themselves through exceptional achievement on this year’s NWEA MAP assessments. Their performance ranked them nationally in the 91st percentile in math, the 88th percentile in science, and the 71st percentile in language arts—well above national averages.

“We are especially proud and thankful for our Catholic School educators,” said Kate Dudley, the school’s marketing coordinator. “Their commitment to nurturing the whole child—mind, body, and spirit—is what sets Catholic education apart. This year’s achievements represent children who are learning how to think, grow, and lead with confidence and purpose. We’re truly blessed for all educators and families who make the choice for a Catholic education.”

First year in the books

Bruce Whynott, the new principal at St. Anne, has completed his first year at the school. With a focus on faith, academics and community, he launched a number of community-building efforts aimed at strengthening the school’s identity and relationships, according to Dudley.

From implementing the “Parenting Playbook” series to hosting All Pro Dad breakfasts, overseeing service opportunities, celebrating Grandparents Day, and personally participating in school videos (wigs included), he has made connection a central pillar of his work.

“Whether I’m supporting a teacher, greeting a kindergartener, or thanking a parent volunteer, I see every interaction as a chance to build the kind of community our faith calls us to be,” Whynott said.