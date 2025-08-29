Young adults from around the Diocese of Superior gathered Aug. 8 for a Summer Send-off retreat at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Madeline Island. (Photo by Aidan Jones)

Aidan Jones

Editor’s note: A graduate of UW-Superior, Aidan Jones is currently pursuing a master’s degree in classical education at Hillsdale College.

On Aug. 8, young adults from across the Diocese of Superior traveled to Bayfield and boarded a ferry for Madeline Island. Their destination: St. Joseph Catholic Church. The location of this year’s diocesan young adult Summer Send-off retreat, the historic church is the oldest Catholic church in Wisconsin. It is also a notable location in the life of Ven. Frederick Baraga, and an official diocesan pilgrimage site for the Jubilee Year of Hope.

Although the current church building was constructed in 1902, the site was originally established as a mission in 1835 by Fr. (later Bishop) Baraga as part of his efforts to evangelize and serve the local Ojibwe community. Fr. Baraga also assisted with the construction of the original St. Joseph’s church in 1838, and served as its first pastor. He was declared venerable by the Catholic Church in 2012, with Pope Francis officially recognizing the heroic virtue of the missionary’s life.

The location gave retreat attendees the chance to camp in tents and cook over camp stoves on the church property. Seminarian Andrew Smith, who, along with Fr. Julian Druffner and JulieAnne Johnson organized this year’s Summer Send-off retreat, made note of the opportunities the historic location provided. Because St. Joseph’s is an approved pilgrimage site for the 2025 Jubilee Year, the young adults could receive a plenary indulgence by visiting the church, going to Mass and confession, praying for the pope’s intentions, and having a firm detachment from sin.

“It was an opportunity for people to receive an indulgence, as well as for us to educate on what indulgences are, and how they are a great gift from the church,” Smith explained. “Plus, what other chance would we get to camp out at this church?”

During the retreat, Fr. Julian Druffner offered a few remarks about indulgences before leading attendees in praying for Pope Leo XIV’s intentions. “The goal of the indulgence and the Jubilee is to grow in holiness,” he commented. Over the course of the retreat, which ran from Friday evening to noon on Saturday, Druffner led the group in Eucharistic adoration, heard two hours of confessions and celebrated Mass.

In addition to the formation Fr. Druffner offered, Andrew Smith also gave a short talk on the importance of living out Christ’s call to mission in one’s daily life. Reflecting on Baraga’s episcopal motto “unum est necessarium” (“one thing is necessary” – a reference to Jesus’ words to Martha and Mary), Smith emphasized the importance of contemplation and prayer even within the active call to mission. He finished by challenging attendees to pursue the Lord with greater intentionality. “If I’m just starting on my walk with the Lord, how can I go deeper?” he asked. “If I’m comfortable in my walk with the Lord, where is he asking me to go next?”

In a diocese as large and rural as the Diocese of Superior, the Summer Send-off retreat provided an opportunity for young adults from all over northern Wisconsin to set aside time to grow in intentional friendship with each other and with Christ. Although it can be a sacrifice to drive several hours to diocesan events, Paul Busse, a freshman at UW-River Falls, said he decided to attend because his older siblings had enjoyed last year’s retreat.

“I really liked talking around the fire, as well as the hour of adoration,” he shared.

A recent graduate of UW-Eau Claire, Marissa German said for her, a highlight of the retreat was the opportunity to reflect on the summer and pray about what comes next.

“These young adult events are so important because these years for us are times of transitions and unknowns,” she offered. “And that’s when community and direction from God are especially important.”

Andrew Smith noted that since many of the attendees are enrolled at colleges across the country, the retreat served as a way to build up the young adult community in the local church while students were home for summer break.

“We wanted to make this a good opportunity for them to grow,” he commented. “We want them to know that they have a home here in the Diocese of Superior.” An active young adult community is present in our diocese, but it takes intentionality to seek it out and cultivate it. “Each year there are only a few events like these,” the seminarian admitted. “But I hope that they serve as a catalyst, encouraging young people to spend time with each other throughout the rest of the year.”

Retreats don’t have to be complicated, and this year’s send-off kept its organization simple with a combination of sacraments, prayer, formation, fellowship and fun. “There was a beautiful spontaneity to it,” Smith reflected. “We could have fun in the rain, could jump in Lake Superior and be adventurous, while also being rooted in our relationships with the Lord.” This retreat offered attendees the chance to camp, build friendships, and have fun, all while leading them closer to Christ.