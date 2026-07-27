Diego López Colín

EWTN News

More and more young people are looking for opportunities to deepen their faith and build community. In this context, Catholic book clubs are becoming a way to combine a shared love for books with spiritual growth.

Initiatives such as the Betania Club de Lectura Católico (Bethany Catholic Book Club) and El Carmelo Descalzo (The Discalced Carmelite) shared their experience with ACI Prensa, the Spanish-language sister service of EWTN News, and offered some recommendations for those who want to start a similar project in their parish, university, or community.

Entrust it to God

For José Jorge Domínguez, who started the Bethany Catholic Book Club, the first step is to begin with prayer and “entrust the project to God.”

“He always sees the intention of the heart,” he added.

He also recommended presenting the initiative to the parish priest so that he is aware of the project and, if possible, can offer spiritual guidance and support.

Common thread

Another fundamental element for keeping a book club going is having a defined goal.

Sara Gisela Sánchez Ureña, a member of The Discalced Carmelite, explained that it’s “easier to keep up attendance when the book club has a common thread.”

Their project originated within a group of single adults with a Carmelite spirituality who seek to purify “their own life experience in order to better determine whether their vocation is single life or marriage, approaching this through the lens of spiritual growth and with the maturity of the adults that we are.”

To that end, this year they organized a program based on the works of St. John of the Cross, alternating with authors who address themes related to the experience of the “Dark Night of the Soul.”

Meeting dynamics

For Sánchez, a key factor is ensuring that the meetings do not become merely forums for literary analysis but rather occasions for connection and personal reflection.

He explained that the Discalced Carmelite meetings begin with a conversation about the general impressions left by the book. Afterward, participants answer questions designed to relate the reading to their own experiences.

He also recommended taking the time to learn a bit more about the author. “It’s not just a matter of choosing an author but also of getting to know him better,” he noted.

Domínguez highlighted that one of the main objectives is to create a forum where participants can share their experiences and hear the perspectives of others.

The intention, he explained, is for people “to be able to share their point of view and life experience, and to create a space where God is at the center of everything.”

Virtual or in person?

Regarding the format of the gatherings, both organizers agree that it depends on the specific circumstances of each community and the participants’ availability.

The Bethany group opted for in-person meetings at various locations across Mexico City. Domínguez explained that the group “goes like pilgrims from place to place in the city, visiting different venues such as cafés or designated meeting points.”

Meanwhile, the Discalced Carmelite group found that virtual meetings offered a way to accommodate their members’ schedules. For Sánchez, the format matters less than the goal of “getting to know one another and building a sense of fellowship.”

Fostering dialogue

Although each initiative operates differently, both share the view that a book club should not limit itself to the act of reading; instead, it should help members apply those reflections to their daily lives.

Domínguez said each endeavor should have a concrete spiritual impact, noting that it is not merely a matter of reading for the sake of reading but rather of “making each reading one’s own, discerning it in light of one’s own life, and allowing it to bear fruit.”

He said one of the great riches of those times together is the ability to proclaim to new generations “that there is a God who loves them, understands them, and listens to them.” In his view, “reading in community is an excellent means to achieve that goal.”

Some book recommendations

For those wishing to start a Catholic book club, Domínguez recommended beginning with works that help deepen one’s spiritual life, such as “The Book of My Life” by St. Teresa of Ávila.

Sánchez suggested turning to authors like St. John of the Cross while also combining spiritual reading with other writers such as C.S. Lewis, who inspire reflection on the human experience from a Christian perspective.

This story was first published by ACI Prensa, the Spanish-language sister service of EWTN News. It has been translated and adapted by EWTN News English.