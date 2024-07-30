Francesca Pollio Fenton

Catholic News Agency

Father Jason Nioka was ordained a Catholic priest one month ago, and his very first assignment is to spend his summer in Paris in charge of the Catholic contingent of Olympic chaplains — the largest group of chaplains at the Olympics — made up of 40 Catholic priests, religious, and lay faithful.

In an interview with Catherine Hadro on “EWTN News In Depth” on July 26, Nioka, who is from France, called this opportunity a “very wonderful gift from God to be part of this adventure.”

Olympians are invited to gather at the Multifaith Center located in the athletes village in an area for Christian athletes — Catholics, Orthodox, and Protestants — where they can read the Bible together, take part in lectio divina, and worship, Nioka explained.

Daily Mass will also be offered at a nearby Catholic church with liturgies offered in different languages such as French, Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese.

The former Judo champion turned Catholic priest feels uniquely qualified for this assignment because of his experience as an athlete.

“I think for me it’s a great challenge because I know the sport,” he shared. “The athletes do not need to hear something special. The first mission of the chaplain is just to listen.”

“First we invite the Holy Spirit to be in charge,” he said. “Some will have success. We know that some will have some difficulty as well, but if we give them the word of hope and strength, maybe this will help them to give [their] best and to be the best athlete during the Olympics.”

Nioka said first and foremost his job “is to pray for them and to look after them as well” and that he considers the role “a grace.”

The “EWTN News In Depth” interview with Nioka can be viewed below.