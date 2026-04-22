Tessa Gervasini

EWTN

More than 400 men will be ordained to the priesthood in the U.S. this year, and on average they are 33 years old and are lifelong Catholics, according to an annual CARA survey.

The Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate (CARA) released its 2026 national survey of seminarians who are scheduled for ordination this year. The survey was administered between Feb. 12 and March 20.

Out of 428 ordinands invited to participate, 334 ordinands responded to the survey for a response rate of 78%. The responding ordinands represent 110 U.S. dioceses and eparchies and 34 religious institutes. Four in 5 (81%) are preparing for ordination to a diocese or eparchy, and 19% are preparing for religious institutes.

The report is created in collaboration with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Clergy, Consecrated Life, and Vocations and CARA about seminarians scheduled for ordination to the priesthood in 2026.

On average, responding ordinands first considered priesthood when they were 16 years old and were scheduled for ordination at the age of 33. Ordinands reported they lived in their dioceses for 16 years before entering seminary and knew the members of their religious institute for five years prior.

Most 2026 ordinands are white (62%), with others identifying as Hispanic or Latino (17%), Asian or Pacific Islander (11%), and Black or African American (5%). While most respondents reported they were born in the United States (74%), others said they were born in Vietnam (5%), Mexico (3%), Colombia (2%), or elsewhere (16%).

While most respondents reported they were born in the United States, a third (35%) were born abroad and, on average, came to live in the U.S. at 22 years old. The most common countries of birth among the foreign-born ordinands were Vietnam (5%), Mexico (3%), and Colombia (2%).

Of the men surveyed, 35% attended seminaries in the Midwest, 28% in the Northeast, 19% in the South, 14% in the West, and 5% abroad.

Education

The report found that 11% of responding ordinands were home-schooled at some point in their education and they received various levels of education. Of respondents, 29% attended high school or less, 19% reported some college or trade school, 39% received a college undergraduate degree, and 13% earned a graduate degree.

Of the respondents who went to undergraduate or graduate school before entering seminary, 22% studied theology or philosophy. Other common fields of study included business (18%), engineering (17%), and science or math (11%).

Nearly half of the ordinands (45%) attended a Catholic elementary school, 38% attended Catholic high school, and 34% attended Catholic college. Of all ordinands, 63% also reported participating in religious education in their parish.

Prayer practices

Many ordinands (81%) reported participation in Eucharistic adoration when asked about their prayer practices before entering seminary. Many also reported praying the rosary on a regular basis (79%), prayer and Bible groups (52%), and lectio divina (48%).

Overall, 93% of ordinands participated in at least one parish ministry before entering the seminary. Many reported that they had been active in parish life by serving as altar servers (79%), lectors (49%), campus or youth ministers (34%), or as catechists (32%).

Most ordinands (92%) were encouraged by at least one person to join the priesthood. For many it was a parish priest (70%), friends (49%), or mother (46%). Some also noted discouraging influences including family members (22%) and classmates and friends (17%).

Family life

The report found that 4% of respondents had served in the U.S. armed forces, and 12% reported their parents had a military career in the U.S.

Most respondents were baptized Catholic as an infant (93%), with just 7% who reported they became Catholic later in life. Most ordinands also reported that both of their parents were Catholic (86%).

The majority of respondents (88%) reported that they were raised by a married couple living together, with 97% who were raised by both biological parents and 11% who were raised by grandparents.

Of respondents, 28% said they have a relative who is a priest or religious. Most also said they have a sibling or siblings (96%).