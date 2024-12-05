Madalaine Elhabbal

For Soren and Ever Johnson, it was love at first sight when they met on the steps of the Dominican Priory in Krakow, Poland, 24 years ago. Within a few weeks, the pair knew they wanted to marry and dedicate their life together to promoting Pope John Paul II’s new evangelization.

Last month the couple marked the 10th anniversary of one of the fruits of their ministry: Trinity House Cafe, which they operate in Leesburg, Virginia.

In a recent interview with CNA, the Johnsons shared how their mutual love of St. John Paul II led them to open Trinity House on Oct. 24, 2014, and dedicate their lives to full-time ministry.

“With our marriage, it was a gift of love at first sight and just finding our true love and best friend for life, and knowing that very quickly,” Soren told CNA. “Then, just given our inspiration, our faith, and the witness of our own parents and families, we saw how marriage is not a private good. It’s a gift, a sacrament that has such beautiful dimensions with regard to the community, to family.”

Rather than keeping their marriage and faith “privatized,” Soren recalled that they “both felt very deeply early on in our marriage that we’ve been given this gift to share with others. And if we don’t share it, we really are not stewarding the gift as God intended.”

The founding of Trinity House

The couple, who are parents to five children ages 13 to 21, explained how the cafe was an outgrowth of following their deep sense of mission.

Ever was working for George Weigel at the time, a Catholic intellectual and author who was then writing his famous biography of Pope John Paul II.

“There was this steady stream of people coming through his office saying, ‘How do we get involved in the new evangelization?’” Ever explained. “So eventually, Soren and I said, ‘Let’s put together a group of these people,’” and the John Paul II Fellowship was born. For many years, the group held sponsored events such as Masses, talks, seminars, dinners, and other cultural and social events.

Yet, after a while, Ever said the couple felt they had been “preaching to the choir,” and what they were doing wasn’t quite the new evangelization. So they told the group: “Let’s open a place in public and continue to do all of these cool events, but in public, where you lower the barriors to entry.”

After several years of fundraising and searching for a location, the Johnsons stumbled upon the building that was to become Trinity House Cafe. It was Sunday, April 27, 2014, and they were driving home from the simulcast celebration of John Paul II’s canonization Mass at the National Shrine in Washington, D.C.

“[While] we drove back into Leesburg on our way home, we saw the ‘For Lease’ sign right under the Church and Market Street signs in the front yard,” Ever said, laughing: “And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I think that’s it! That’s incredible!’ [John Paul II] was all about bringing the Church and market together.”

Having leased the building since the cafe’s founding, the Johnsons are now hoping to purchase it. They were made an exclusive offer from their landlord for a limited time and have decided to go for it.

“Earlier in November, Trinity House Community launched a $450,000 capital campaign to secure the building as both its flagship cafe and market location and the headquarters of its growing ministry to families,” Soren told CNA.

A historic registry home dating back to the 1700s, the building was once home to two generations of Methodist ministers.

The Trinitarian icon

Hanging above the fireplace in the Trinity House Cafe is the Trinity icon by the Russian monk Andre Rublev. Its prominent display does not serve a merely aesthetic purpose but represents the core of the Johnsons’ mission both at Trinity House and with their new evangelization curriculum model, “Heaven in Your Home.”

Five years after the Johnsons opened Trinity House, they began teaching this family-life model.

“St. John Paul II said that the future of humanity passes by way of the family,” Soren said. “And if we go back to the catechism, we are really reminded of how it says that the Christian family is a communion of persons, a sign and image of the communion of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit.”

Having “always been deeply moved by the visual depiction of the communion of divine persons,” in Rublev’s icon, the Johnsons developed their curriculum based on Church teaching about the Trinity.

“The mission is to inspire families to make home ‘a taste of heaven’ for the renewal of faith and culture,” Ever said.

The Johnsons will also be releasing a new book in early 2025 titled “Heaven in Your Home Letters and Guide: Nurturing Your Holy Family,” which includes a foreword by Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly of the Knights of Columbus. The new release is a follow-up to their book “Heaven in Your Home Letters and Guide: Inspiration and Tools for Building a Trinity House.”

Fostering relationships

The cafe has done more over the years than offer hot beverages, freshly baked goods, and beautiful religious items — it’s been a place for relationships to grow, including some romances.

“I think we’re on to three couples who have met at the cafe and gone on to the beautiful gift of marriage,” Soren shared. “That’s just a very striking example of the friendships that are begun and strengthened here.”

Daniel Thetford met his wife at a Bible study at Trinity House and told CNA: “I feel like any time we stop there it’s just really warm and hospitable — the place everyone envisions from their favorite book or movie or TV show. It really feels like an episode of ‘Gilmore Girls’ or something.”

Thetford and his wife continue to visit the cafe whenever they are able and even took some of their engagement photos there.

Located across the street from the Leesburg Courthouse, the cafe draws people from all walks of life, Soren said, noting that “the faith is here if you want to go deeper, but if you just want to come into a beautiful cafe and be welcomed, listened to, and served, then that is a wonderful experience, and it can be just that.”

The point, he continued, is that “beauty can be the first part of a conversation that leads people into the truth and goodness that we know.”

Several customers at Trinity House have told the Johnsons that their time at the cafe has led them to return to the faith.

“People are embodied,” Ever added. “That was a big focus of JP II, as well, to stop having the faith in your head. If you create an embodied context that is healthy, that gives people the input that they need, you’re going to get a certain output. And that’s what happens: People turn to deeper conversations when they’re in that environment.”