Jesus in the Eucharist is carried in procession on the grounds of the Shrine of Our Lady of La Leche to the historic chapel for exposition and adoration during opening day events for the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage on Pentecost Sunday, May 24, 2026, in St. Augustine, Florida. (Credit: Jeffrey Bruno, courtesy of EWTN News)

Jeffrey Bruno

EWTN

ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida — The 2026 National Eucharistic Pilgrimage kicked off on Sunday in St. Augustine, Florida, as Catholics gathered for Pentecost Mass at the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Leche at Mission Nombre de Dios, launching a six-week East Coast journey that will carry the Blessed Sacrament to Philadelphia during the United States’ 250th anniversary year.

The pilgrimage, whose 2026 theme is “One Nation Under God,” will travel the St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Route from Florida up the Eastern Seaboard before concluding July 5 in Philadelphia.

Organizers have described the route as a way to connect Eucharistic faith with the country’s history, including stops through many of the original 13 colonies and several historic Catholic landmarks.

Bishop Erik Pohlmeier of the Diocese of St. Augustine welcomed pilgrims at the opening event, joined by National Eucharistic Pilgrimage staff, clergy, religious, lay faithful, families, and the perpetual pilgrims who will accompany the Eucharist along the route.

“We should be compelled to speak the message of the Gospel… to take up our part in the grand work of the Church,” Pohlmeier said during his Pentecost homily.

The day began with arrival and welcome at the shrine, followed by opening remarks, the Family Rosary Across America with Relevant Radio, and the Opening Pentecost Mass at the Field Altar. After Mass, the Eucharist was carried in procession on the shrine grounds to the historic chapel for exposition and adoration.

More than 1,000 pilgrims attended the opening events, gathering under the intense Florida sun as umbrellas stretched across the crowd throughout the outdoor Mass and procession. Families, clergy, religious sisters, and pilgrims of all ages filled the shrine grounds before following the Eucharist in procession to the historic chapel for adoration.

The launch site carries historical significance. The Diocese of St. Augustine said the pilgrimage begins in “the nation’s oldest Catholic city,” linking the earliest chapter of Catholic life in what is now the United States with a new generation of pilgrims carrying the Eucharist across the country. The shrine grounds are associated with the Mass of thanksgiving celebrated in 1565 at the founding of St. Augustine, the nation’s oldest continuously occupied European-established city in the continental United States.

In his homily, Pohlmeier connected the feast of Pentecost to both the history of Catholicism in St. Augustine and the Church’s missionary calling today. Reflecting on the arrival of Catholic missionaries to Florida’s shores in the 16th century, he said that “from that beginning, they centered their life around the Eucharist.”

He described Pentecost as producing both “the missionary impulse” and “the divine power of the Church’s work,” saying those same gifts remain essential for the Church today.

The 2026 pilgrimage is named for Frances Xavier Cabrini, the first U.S. citizen to be canonized a saint. Known for her missionary work among immigrants, orphans, the poor, and the sick, Mother Cabrini is also the patron saint of immigrants.

Nine young adults were named perpetual pilgrims for the 2026 journey: Zachary Dotson, Marcel Ferrer, John Paul Flynn, Eduardo Gutierrez, Cheyenne Johnson, Angelina Marconi, Raymond Martinez II, Sharon Phillips, and Mary Carmen Zakrajsek. The pilgrims will travel full time with the Blessed Sacrament from St. Augustine to Philadelphia.

John Paul Flynn, a Catholic University of America student from Maryland serving as a media missionary for portions of the pilgrimage, said he first learned about the opportunity through an Instagram post his girlfriend sent him. Already involved in Catholic media work, Flynn said the opportunity gradually became something he felt called to pursue.

Describing the pilgrimage as “too good … to pass up,” Flynn said he realized his current stage of life as a student gave him a rare opportunity to spend weeks accompanying the Eucharist across the country. He said he hopes the experience will deepen his faith and make Christ’s presence more tangible through the journey.

The pilgrimage is scheduled to pass through 18 dioceses and two Eastern-rite eparchies, with public events including Mass, Eucharistic adoration, processions, service projects, and opportunities for prayer.

Later Sunday, pilgrims processed approximately 1.2 miles from the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Leche to the Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine, where reflections, speakers, sacred music, and overnight adoration were planned.

The launch comes two years after the first National Eucharistic Pilgrimage crossed the country in 2024 and one year after the 2025 pilgrimage continued the movement. Organizers have said the 2026 route is intended to invite prayer for unity, healing, and renewal as the country approaches its semiquincentennial.

The pilgrimage will continue Monday through the Diocese of St. Augustine before moving north. Its final events are scheduled for Independence Day weekend in Philadelphia.