Francesca Pollio Fenton

EWTN

According to the World Health Organization, about 1 in 6 people globally experience infertility in their lifetime. In the United States, 1 in 8 couples deal with infertility.

This year, National Infertility Awareness Week (NIAW) runs from April 19–25. Established in 1989 by RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association, NIAW is an annual initiative held each April that raises public awareness, promotes policy change — especially regarding insurance coverage — and fosters open conversations to support those struggling to build their families.

RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association was founded in 1974 as a nonprofit dedicated to supporting individuals and couples facing infertility through education, advocacy, and community support.

The Catholic Church offers couples struggling with infertility a wide range of resources that aim to address the root of the issue in a holistic manner and in a way that aligns with Church teaching.

Here are four Catholic ministries that work with couples carrying the cross of infertility:

Springs in the Desert

Springs in the Desertis a Catholic infertility ministry founded in 2019 by Kimberly Henkel and Ann Koshute after they recognized how isolating infertility can be and how little pastoral support existed within the Church.

The ministry exists to accompany women and couples spiritually and emotionally, helping them encounter God’s love and discover a broader understanding of fruitfulness beyond biological parenthood.

Rooted deeply in Catholic teaching on marriage, human dignity, and reproductive ethics, it also works to educate clergy and lay leaders about the unique grief and needs associated with infertility.

The ministry offers a wide range of resources, including retreats, small groups, blog reflections, a podcast, and virtual and in-person events designed to foster community and healing.

For this year’s National Infertility Awareness Week, Springs in the Desert has partnered with Ascension to launch two free spiritual resources designed specifically for couples experiencing this hardship. They are a 15-part “Scripture and Saints” audio series featuring biblical figures such as Sarah and Abraham, Ruth and Naomi, Hannah and Elkanah, St. Joseph, Elizabeth and Zechariah, the woman with the hemorrhage, and St. Paul who connect the listener to the lived experience of infertility, and a novena inviting couples to pray with titles of Our Lady such as Our Lady of Sorrows and Queen of Families in order to invoke the Blessed Mother during times of grief and loss.

Both resources will be available beginning April 19 in the Ascension app.

The Fruitful Hollow

The Fruitful Hollow is an online Catholic infertility ministry founded in 2021 by Lauren Allen after her own experience of infertility inspired her to create a space rooted in Church teaching and authentic support.

The ministry focuses on helping women and couples live out their vocation with purpose during infertility, emphasizing that fruitfulness is not limited to having children but can be lived out in many spiritual and relational ways. It aims to address the lack of conversation and resources within Catholic circles and to guide people toward holiness in the midst of suffering.

The ministry provides weekly blog reflections, a mentorship program titled “Sisters of Hannah,” and a wide range of downloadable resources that address grief, medical decisions, marriage, and spiritual growth. It also offers tools for prayer, education on ethical fertility treatments, and even a memorial space for those who have experienced loss.

Lily of the Valley

Lily of the Valley is a Catholic lay ministry founded in 2022 to support families facing infertility, pregnancy loss, and difficult prenatal or postnatal diagnoses. Rooted in Catholic teaching and devotion — especially to St. Gianna Molla — the ministry’s mission is to accompany those carrying the cross of early-life suffering with prayer, compassion, and spiritual solidarity.

The ministry’s work focuses on providing both spiritual and community-based support, particularly through tangible and relational resources. One of its most distinctive offerings is personalized prayer care packages, which include sacramentals, prayer cards, and handwritten notes designed to bring comfort and encourage prayer during difficult times.

In addition, Lily of the Valley offers online support groups, curated spiritual resources, and opportunities for prayer accompaniment, helping women and families feel less alone and more supported within a faith-filled community as they navigate infertility and related struggles.

Elizabeth Ministry

A parish-based Catholic outreach founded in 1991 in Wisconsin, Elizabeth Ministry is designed to support women and families during critical reproductive and family life experiences, including infertility, miscarriage, pregnancy, and adoption.

The ministry is inspired by the Visitation of Mary to Elizabeth, emphasizing accompaniment, presence, and shared faith. Its mission is to affirm the dignity of life and provide emotional, spiritual, and practical care to women navigating difficult or unexpected journeys.

The ministry operates primarily through local parish chapters, offering one-on-one mentoring, meal support, prayer networks, and companionship for women experiencing infertility or loss. It also provides training materials, spiritual reflections, and structured programs to help parishes build supportive communities.

Elizabeth Ministry’s work is especially valuable for women seeking in-person, relational support within their local Catholic community rather than solely online resources.

Several parishes and dioceses have their own programs for couples struggling with infertility. For example, the Archdiocese of Denver and the Diocese of Des Moines, Iowa, have a program called Behold Your Child, which offers spiritual and emotional support for those experiencing infertility and hosts memorial Masses for those who have lost a child due to miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant loss.