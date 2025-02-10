S. L. Hansen / Southern Nebraska Register

Catholic News Agency

It was a hard hit on the football field, but 12-year-old Derek Ruth of Lincoln, Nebraska, was able to answer all his coach’s questions correctly, so it looked like he was okay.

Suddenly, he ripped off his helmet, screamed, “My head!” and collapsed into his coach’s arms.

As he was life-flighted for emergency surgery, Ruth had a remarkable meeting with Jesus, the first of many tangible encounters he would have as he battled back from the traumatic brain injury. Now, 16 years later, he has written a book about his experiences to help people and to bring them to Christ: “The Eight-Minute Flight.”

“After my first initial encounter with Jesus in heaven, I kept quiet about that experience and only told a few select people, such as my parents and brothers,” Ruth recalled. “I decided to write a book about my life because Jesus kept appearing to me on somewhat of a regular basis when I was in my late teenage years, early 20s.”

His memory remains clear of standing before Jesus in heaven while emergency medical technicians were fighting to save his life.

“I had no real sense of leaving my physical body,” Ruth said. “I could feel all my extremities when I was standing in front of Jesus. It was like I still had my earthly body, but everything was purified and glorified. The quality of the air in heaven made my body feel amazing, especially my hands and feet…. I just felt perfect.”

Overwhelmed with a sense of peace, Ruth’s eyes were focused on Jesus Christ, who stood before the boy, emanating pure love.

“The only way I can describe it is to say that the physical presence of Jesus is awesome!” Ruth revealed. “His face was perfect. It had a beautiful glow that was completely white — the whitest white I have ever seen. The heart of Jesus was bursting with unconditional light.”

During this moment, the Lord gave Ruth a choice. And so his battle to recover from a traumatic brain injury began.

After his first surgery, Ruth was comatose and resting on a tilt table that elevated his head, a proven method of increasing successful recovery. Doctors also employed induced hypothermia, cooling his body to further protect his brain. A second surgery ensued when his brain continued to swell.

When he finally awoke, he was unable to do anything for himself. The once-healthy athlete only had the use of his left hand.

“Words cannot even come close to giving a comparison to that feeling,” Ruth remembered. “It was just flat out brutal, and at that point I was scared to death.”

Day by day, he fought to regain everything he had lost in the head injury. His family — including his mother and grandfather, who are both physical therapists — remained at his side to help, and countless people prayed for his recovery.

When things got tough, Ruth, a member of North American Martyrs Parish in Lincoln, turned to prayer.

“My faith has gotten me through every trial and tribulation I was faced with,” he stated. “My faith has only grown stronger, along with my personal prayer life.”

While still an inpatient at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, he finally told his mother about meeting Jesus in heaven.

“My mom was not surprised or shocked when I told her about being in heaven with Jesus, because Mom knew the person I was and understood how important my Catholic faith is to me,” he said. “Mom also knew about my devotion to the most holy rosary.”

As his recovery progressed, he would occasionally be in prayer when Jesus or the Blessed Mother would appear to him. After learning about Mother Teresa from Father Raymond Jansen, a priest in the Diocese of Lincoln, he began praying for her assistance, and she, too, appeared to him.

“Every appearance I have had up to this point came as an unexpected surprise, and it is scary,” he admitted, “… praying to Jesus and Mary and just having them appear to me unexpectedly!”

Now a University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate with a sociology degree, Derek lives independently despite some lingering effects from the brain injury. He is limited in his gait and fine motor movements, and he uses a text-to-speech device for verbal communication.

“The visible marks such as my numerous scars are a constant reminder of what I have been through,” he said.

Overall, Ruth emerged with stronger faith and gratitude.

“This experience has changed me by [teaching me to] not take anything for granted, even the little things, because I have learned the hard way how life can change just like that.”

Through the years, Ruth has journaled about his recovery, faith, and encounters with Christ. During college, he determined to put it all into a book so that he could share it with a wider audience.

Now he finds himself in high demand from various retail outlets and organizations who want to book him for speaking engagements.

“I would love to continue telling my story in hopes that it will inspire others,” he said.

“The Eight-Minute Flight” is now available for purchase locally and online. Ruth’s website is theeightminuteflight.com and contains more details, photos, and testimonials from people who have read advanced copies of his book.

One person who shared a testimonial is Bishop James Conley, who met Derek in 2013 shortly after he was installed as bishop of Lincoln.

“Getting to know Derek as a friend and hearing his remarkable story of faith, courage, trust, resilience, and acceptance has profoundly moved me as a bishop,” Conley said.

“Derek’s deep Catholic faith, nurtured by devout parents, continues to inform his life, providing him with a firm foundation for his hope, purpose, and motivation to move forward in life day after day. Through hard work, discipline, and perseverance, and with the heart of a true athlete, Derek continues to provide true hope for all of us, particularly as he describes in vivid language the long and enduring road of rehabilitation.”

This story was first published by Southern Nebraska Register on Jan. 10, 2025, and has been reprinted here with permission.