Pope Francis gives a thumbs up to Giancarlo Giorgetti, Italy’s minister of economy and finance, and Gen. Andrea De Gennaro, commandant of Italy’s Guardia di Finanza, the financial police, in the Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican Sept. 21, 2024. (CNS photos/Vatican Media)

Cindy Wooden

Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — Celebrating the feast of St. Matthew with Italy’s financial police, Pope Francis urged them to follow the example of their patron, the tax collector who became an apostle, by not only being just, but also bringing charity and solidarity into their work, especially with migrants and the victims of crime.

Marking the 250th anniversary of the establishment of Italy’s Guardia di Finanza, the financial police, Pope Francis welcomed the officers to the Vatican Sept. 21, the feast of St. Matthew. The police branch shares responsibility for border control, including patrolling the sea, and is the law enforcement agency responsible for preventing and investigating financial crimes, including drug trafficking and other forms of smuggling.

As a disciple, St. Matthew “went beyond equity and justice and came to know gratuitousness, the gift of self that generates solidarity, sharing, inclusion,” the pope said.

Gratuitousness is not about giving alms to the poor, he said, but means “entering into the service of others, freely, without seeking profit for oneself. Because while justice is necessary, justice is not enough to fill those gaps that only gratuitousness, charity and love can heal.”

Members of the force give an example of that, the pope said, “when you organize the reception and rescue of migrants in danger in the Mediterranean: thank you for this, thank you.”

In fighting “the scourge of drug trafficking, the merchants of death,” the officers not only help potential victims of the drugs, but they can help set the traffickers on a new path, he said. When members of the force act “with respect and moral integrity, you can touch consciences, showing the possibility of a different life.”