Pope Leo XIV walks in the corridor of the Third Loggia of the Apostolic Palace were is located the Papal apartment on May 12, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Pope Leo has reopened the papal apartment of the Apostolic Palace, which had been sealed on April 21 according to protocol, following the death of Pope Francis. (Photo by Francesco Sforza – Vatican Media Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

Marco Mancini

EWTN

Pope Leo XIV on March 14 took possession of the traditional papal apartment within the Apostolic Palace, moving into the quarters traditionally reserved for his predecessors.

The move was announced on March 14 by the Holy See Press Office, more than 10 months after Leo’s election.

The Holy Father had been staying at an apartment at the Palace of the Holy Office but will now reside in what has long served as the home of the reigning pontiff. The custom was discontinued in March 2013 by Pope Francis, who chose to reside at Casa Santa Marta from the beginning of his pontificate.

Pope Leo XIV has also reinstated the papal tradition of staying at the summer residence of Castel Gandolfo. In the summer of 2025 the pope stayed at Villa Barberini; subsequently, he decided to travel to Castel Gandolfo almost every week, staying from Monday evening until Tuesday evening.

The papal apartment has undergone a lengthy and meticulous restoration, having remained unoccupied since the conclusion of Pope Benedict XVI’s pontificate on Feb. 28, 2013.

The previous renovation dated back to the spring of 2005, following the death of Pope John Paul II and prior to Benedict XVI taking up residence in the quarters.

In addition to the bedrooms, the apartment comprises a private study for the pope — from the window of which he appears every Sunday to recite the Angelus — as well as a dining room and a private chapel, where pontiffs have traditionally celebrated Mass at the start of each day.

Residing alongside Pope Leo XIV in the papal apartment within the Apostolic Palace will likely be his two secretaries, Peruvian Monsignor Edgard Iván Rimaycuna Inga and Italian Father Marco Billeri.

This story was first published by ACI Stampa, the Italian-language sister service of EWTN News. It has been translated and adapted by EWTN News English.