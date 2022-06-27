June 24, 2022

Today the Supreme Court issued an opinion on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization which overturns the Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey opinion of January 22, 1973. Although this ruling is a huge step in the right direction, we know it does not mean an end to abortion. For those of us who hold to the sacredness and inviolability of every human life from the moment of conception to natural death, the work continues.

As a people of faith, we need to work together to meet the needs of every mother in need. Our commitment to life must include a willingness to help find and provide the resources the family might need. In our efforts we need to work to transform hearts and minds from our culture of death to a culture of life. Let us stand together as we embrace the gift of life in our communities, our country.

Sincerely yours in the Risen Christ,

Most Rev. James P. Powers

Bishop of Superior, WI