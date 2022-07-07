Nine students from St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, Phillips, and St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Catawba, were confirmed on May 22. The confirmation Mass was celebrated by Bishop James P. Powers, assisted by Fr. Lourdu Raju at St Paul the Apostle Church. (Submitted photo)
Nine students from St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, Phillips, and St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Catawba, were confirmed on May 22. The confirmation Mass was celebrated by Bishop James P. Powers, assisted by Fr. Lourdu Raju at St Paul the Apostle Church. (Submitted photo)