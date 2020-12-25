Divine light of Christ ‘ever present with us’

My dear sisters and brothers,
As another Advent is rapidly coming to an end, I hope and pray that you are in a better place to truly celebrate the birthday of the Messiah than you were back on Nov. 29 when we celebrated the first Sunday of Advent. I hope you have been able to make time to reflect with the words of John the Baptist as he called us to “Prepare the way of the Lord, make straight his path.” (Mark. 1:3)
In this year of COVID-19, with all its hardships and fear, may the Christmas star and our celebration of the birth of the Messiah remind us the divine light of Christ and our God’s love is ever present with us, even when it seems to be hidden in life’s darkest moments. May you find comfort and hope as you gaze upon the promise of our God reflected in the figure of a tiny infant of your nativity crèche. As brothers and sisters of our Lord and children of God, may we let the light of Christ shine in and through us:
Grant, we pray, almighty God,
that as we are bathed in the new radiance of your incarnate word,
the light of faith, which illumines our minds,
may also shine through in our deeds….”
From the Collect of the Christmas Mass at Dawn
My Christmas prayer and New Year’s wish for you is that you and your loved ones may be healthy and safe and that you might know the love, hope, joy, comfort and peace of the king of kings, the newborn prince of peace, Christ our Lord. May God bless you today and always.
I remain sincerely yours in Christ,
Most Rev. James P. Powers
Bishop, Diocese of Superior