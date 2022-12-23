For while gentle silence enveloped all things, and night in its swift course was now half gone, thy all-powerful word leaped from heaven, from the royal throne, into the midst of the land that was doomed… (Wisdom 18:14-15)

My dear friends,

As we celebrate Christmas during this first year of the Eucharistic Revival, we are reminded of the intimate relationship of the birth of Jesus and our celebration of the Eucharist, the holy Mass. I do not think it is by accident that Bethlehem, the birthplace of our Lord, means “house of bread.” Just as the Word “leaped” into our world on that first Christmas morning, he leaps into our world and into our very self every time we come forward at Mass to be fed with the “bread of life and the cup of eternal salvation.”

May the blessing of the newborn King of Kings and the gift of the body and blood of Christ strengthen you and your loved ones with comfort, hope, joy and peace this Christmas and always.

+Bishop James P. Powers

Diocese of Superior