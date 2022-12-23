On Dec. 4, the Northern Lakes Catholic Communities of St. Albert, Land O Lakes; St. Kunegunda, Sugar Camp; St. Mary, Phelps; St. Peter, Eagle River; and St. Theresa, Three Lakes, invited retreat leader Ryan O’Hara to help parishioners spend the day walking together and growing closer to Christ. The day was spent looking more closely at what it means to be “Rooted” in relationship, Scripture, and prayer; the final session included time for learning and journaling with Scripture. A holy hour in Eucharistic Adoration concluded the retreat. (Submitted photo)