If anyone contacts you through any form of communication (such as calls, texts or emails) claiming to be me, someone from the diocese (Chancery office personnel), a priest, parish employee or anyone else honestly affiliated with the Catholic Diocese of Superior asking you to send money or get gift cards of any kind, PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, DO NOT RESPOND TO THEIR REQUEST. IT IS A SCAM.ANYONE OFFICIALLY CONNECTED TO OR ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE DIOCESE OR ANY OF THE PARISHES OR ANY OTHER DIOCESAN-SPONSORED ORGANIZATION WILL NOT CONTACT YOU IN THIS MANNER, BECAUSE IF THEY DID, IT WOULD BE GROUNDS FOR THEIR IMMEDIATE DISMISSAL.

For some time now, these types of scams have become more prevalent and more sophisticated in making the request look real. LET ME REPEAT AGAIN, NO ONE OFFICIALLY CONNECTED TO THE CATHOLIC CHURCH IN THE DIOCESE OF SUPERIOR WILL EVER CONTACT YOU IN THIS MANNER TO EITHER ASK A FAVOR OR SOLICIT FUNDS.

NOTE: This does not say a parish can’t solicit gift cards to be used for raffle prizes, etc. However, in this case, the cards should be dropped off at the parish office.