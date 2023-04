Members of Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church and St. Augustine Episcopal Church, both in Rhinelander, came together to bless the fire at the beginning of the Easter Vigil. The congregations then continued with their respective liturgies. The two parishes are next-door neighbors and have carried on this ecumenical practice for several years. Presiding were Mother Meredyth Albright, St. Augustine rector, and Fr. Chris Kemp, Nativity pastor. (Submitted photo)