The angel said to them, “Do not be afraid; for behold, I proclaim to you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For today in the city of David a savior has been born for you who is Christ and Lord. “ (Luke 2:10-11)

My Dear Brothers and Sisters,

This past year has been filled with more violence, wars and unrest than any of us wanted. In the midst of the turmoil of the world, our God once again calls us to celebrate the good news that for us “a savior has been born,” and we need not be afraid.

I hope this Advent season you have been able to spend extra time in prayer and quiet, allowing the Lord to fill you with the hope and joy of the Nativity of our Lord, Emmanuel. Our God is with us. As you celebrate Christmas with family and friends, may the gift of the most holy Eucharist, the body, blood, soul and divinity of our Lord, fill your hearts and assure you of just how close the newborn King of Kings is to you.

I pray your Christmas is holy and joy-filled. May 2024 bring you and your loved ones happiness, peace, good health and many blessings throughout the year.

Bishop James P. Powers