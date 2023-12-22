The Northwoods New Life Resource Center, a pregnancy care center in Hayward, received a $5,000 donation from the Knights of Columbus Council 6587. This contribution will aid New Life’s efforts to find a new location. New Life is a Christian organization that provides medical and mentoring support through pregnancy, which turns into a supportive walk with the family. All services are free. The center is looking at properties to purchase or lease; the goal of the capital campaign is to raise $150,000 for a down payment on a permanent home. To learn more, visit www.nwnewlife.org/ or call 715-634-2681. (Submitted photo)