Remember the true gift of Christmas

As Christmas approaches, may we not forget that the gift it brings is a gift for all people. Regardless of our age, may we know the joy and anticipation of little children as they gaze upon the brightly wrapped presents under the tree. And as we gaze upon the figurines of our nativity scenes, may we reflect back to that Most Holy Night when our God came down from heaven as one like us, to free us from sin and death. May we never forget that the true gift of Christmas for young and old alike is the fact that “For today in the city of David, a savior has been born for you who is Christ and Lord” (Lk. 2:11).
May the gifts of love, peace, joy and hope of the tiny infant wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in the manger so many years ago be yours this Christmas and always.
May the blessings of Christmas be with you and your family,
+James Powers