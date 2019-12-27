Three join Secular Servites

Three new members were admitted into the Order of Secular Servants of Mary, St. Peregrine Servite Community, Dec. 2 at St. Anthony the Abbot in Cumberland. From left, Janet Chladek, Rose Mary Stoeberl and Carol Wozniak joined Sr. Virginia, right, and other members from the Sacred Heart, St. Ann and St. Anthony cluster parishes. This Advent and Christmas, the Secular Servites in the cluster have adopted Child Jesus School in Haiti as their giving project and invite everyone to join them in supporting the school. Donation boxes are at the back of the churches. (Submitted photo)
