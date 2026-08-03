During Jesus’ short period of public ministry, one of the consistent things we see is that he took time away from the crowds and preaching.

The practice of retreat takes its cue from our Lord but was further developed by early hermits and desert fathers. St. Ignatius’ development of the Spiritual Exercises in the 16th century further formalized the practice, although it wasn’t until the 19th century that shorter-length retreats were organized and promoted for the laity.

Many Catholics have likely attended some form of a guided or preached retreat. Whether a morning of reflection with a meditation and/or a talk, opportunities for celebration of the sacraments or a weekend of Ignatian-style Spiritual Exercises, or even a themed-retreat for any length of days for discernment, healing or spiritual growth, one only has to google “Catholic retreat offerings” to discover how many options are available.

Some of the obstacles that might make going on a retreat more difficult—distance, cost, scheduling time off from work and home responsibilities—might be eliminated, or at least eased, by the alternative of making a personal retreat.

Returning to the example of Christ, the nine instances he stepped away to make space for time alone with God in prayer, can be a prompt for when and what might be a good reason to “retreat.”

1. From Mark 1:12, in preparation for mission or ministry as when the Spirit drove Christ into the desert for 40 days before his public ministry began.

2. From Mark 1:35, going off to a deserted place in the midst of the busyness of life like Jesus who rose very early the morning after curing many sick and driving out many demons. This passage also shows Jesus’ detachment from the work he was doing. When he returned from prayer, Peter, in verse 37, tells Jesus, “Everyone is looking for you.” Jesus clarifies that his purpose is not for one group, or for personal adulation.

3. From Mark 1:45 and Luke 5:15-16, to stay connected to God and his divine will as Jesus remains in a deserted place as it was impossible for him to enter a town openly; even as people would come to seek him out, he would withdraw to pray.

4. From Luke 6:12-13 and Mark 3:13 in moments of frustration and redirection of the mission, like Jesus praying before calling his 12 apostles soon after an episode where he faced the incredulity and rationalized questioning of the Pharisees, or as in the passage from Mark, the crowds were pressing in desiring their own miracles.

5. From Matthew 14:13, in moments of grief and sorrow, as when Jesus withdrew after his disciples informed him of the beheading of John the Baptist.

6. From Mark 6:31-32, to teach and mentor his disciples about the necessity of prayer and resting with God alone in prayer.

7. From Matthew 14:23 and Mark 6:46, in between significant moments and before inviting his collaborators to greater faith and intrepid confidence in God.

8. From Matthew 15:29, after experiencing the great faith of others and potentially as an act of gratitude.

9. From Mark 14:32, in moments of great trouble and distress.

Wondering where to make a personal retreat? Almost any place can be made appropriate.

My husband and I once participated in an online guided retreat at home. The kids stayed overnight with family and that saved money, although we had to discipline ourselves not to just use the uninterrupted time for projects.

I have also made a personal retreat at a rustic rental and at a hotel near a religious shrine, but there are also locations and organizations whose ministry is specifically providing the environment for personal retreat.

Within the Diocese of Superior, one of these locations that I have benefitted from is just north of Frederic. From their website, wildernessfellowship.com, “In operation since 1972, the Wilderness Fellowship Ministries is a four-season ministry facility which provides a place of retreat and refreshment that fosters Godly intimacy.” While they do have facilities for larger groups, their retreat cabins nestled near 250 acres of nature trails, woods and two lakes have provided an ideal location. At $60/night, it is one of the most affordable private getaways around.

Each of the 11 handcrafted personal prayer spaces are equipped with electricity, heat and air conditioning and a basic kitchenette. There is a dining table with two chairs, small living area and queen-size bed in each open-concept space. They do not have plumbing but water is available for drinking and cooking; each cluster of cabins has heated and non-smelly outhouses and there is an easily accessible modern shower house.

I have found that the minor inconveniences contribute to the soul’s openness to a shift of mindset and greater openness to encountering God.

Another wonderful option that offers accommodations for private retreats is at St. Anthony’s Spirituality Center in Marathon. All necessary details can be found at sarcenter.com/private-retreats, but as a retreat center it also offers a chapel, various quiet spaces including an art room and library, restrooms (some rooms have an ensuite) and either a buffet meal plan or the option of bringing your own food and use of the house refrigerator and microwave.

St. Anthony’s has forested nature trails and access to biking on local roads. There is an outdoor Stations of the Cross, as well as an indoor option. As a former Franciscan House of Studies, the architecture adds to the structured atmosphere of prayer and serenity. Spiritual direction is an added option.

One other option for specifically Catholic spaces for personal retreat are Pacem in Terris north of the Twin Cities (paceminterris.org).

The question of what to do on a private or personal retreat might be the most daunting.

Start with creating an ideal environment—scheduling plenty of time for physical rest and renewal in nature, facilitating the ability to hear God’s voice by silencing electronic devices and preparing with concrete spiritual materials for prayer, reflection and journaling.

Whatever the physical surroundings, the addition of candles, a favorite crucifix or icon aid the senses in retreating from everyday life. If you are a creative person or someone who likes to use their hands, find some kind of religious-themed craft or project to bring along.

These “self-directed” retreats are best thought of as “God-directed.” Include him in the planning by asking the Holy Spirit to help reveal what subject matter or resource you should use. There are numerous personal retreat books and online resources which focus on specific themes or spiritualities. You could even choose one Gospel to pray through, complementing with a Bible study resource. Hard copy resources are better suited for a personal time of prayer than online, unless you are disciplined enough or have a specific online video series and structure to follow.

Creating a schedule, even if it just sets out the goals of what elements you want to include helps keep you accountable and managing the time well. Including some form of physical movement helps the whole person to enter into the experience. If you really struggle with total silence, plan ahead by making a playlist; there are many pre-made ones with instrumental religious music, Gregorian chant or praise and worship (maybe even splurge and upgrade to an ad-free service for the retreat period).

Prepare for this intimate time with God by setting personal intentions (even offering to bring others’ intentions with you) and asking family and friends, even your priest, to pray for the fruits of your retreat. If you are able to receive the Eucharist while on retreat, wonderful; it can also be an ideal time to make a good confession (or plan it soon before or after).

If you still need a reason for why to go on retreat—with a group or personal—think about any relationship. Do friends or spouses need a specific reason to spend time together? The more important question might be what kind of personal relationship do I have with God—Father, Son and Holy Spirit—and if it’s lacking, is there any reason why I should not at least give it a try?