Sr. Felissa Zander’s students from St. Francis Solanus, Reserve, presented “The Rabbit Dance” at the St. Kateri Mass. “Bunnies” hopped around, to the beat of a drum, collecting flowers from parishioners to honor the first Native American saint. (Photo by Greg Marsten, Burnett County Sentinel)

On Wednesday, July 8, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Danbury held its annual St. Kateri Tekakwitha celebration in honor of the first Native American saint canonized by the Catholic Church in 2012.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help has a long history of being connected to the local Native population. SSSF Sr. Felissa Zander has served at St. Francis Solanus in Reserve, near Stone Lake, for more than 60 years. She is principal, teacher, parish musician and more for the small school and parish that serves the community.

“I am not sure when we began to invite her to come to Danbury,” said Webster parishioner Gwen Nies. “I do know she has done it during the 13 summers since I have been serving our Webster Area Catholic Churches cluster. It is a way to honor our own parishioners with Native American ties, and a way to financially support her work at St. Francis Solanus (founded in 1885) parish/school.”

St. Francis Solanus is now clustered with the parishes of St. Ignatius in New Post and St. Philip in Stone Lake and Fr. Karunakar Madanu, parochial administrator for the cluster, was also at the St. Kateri celebration on the 8th. He is an international priest from India serving in the Diocese of Superior.

Fr. Julian Druffner, Webster Area Catholic Churches’ newly appointed parochial administrator, celebrated the Mass honoring St. Kateri.

Children who accompanied Sr. Felissa presented “The Rabbit Dance.” Sr. Felissa explained it as “Bunnies collecting flowers to lay at the feet of St. Kateri’s shrine, to honor St. Kateri.”

A little boy played the drum as the girls “hopped” from pew to pew, collecting the flowers that Sr. Felissa had “hidden” with persons in the congregation. Their jingle dresses made lively music.

St. Kateri’s feast day is July 14.