The newly formed Rusk County Catholic Community Cluster Choir, consisting of parishioners from Our Lady of Sorrows, Ladysmith; St. Anthony de Padua, Tony; St. Mary of Czestochowa, Hawkins; St. Francis of Assisi, Flambeau; St. Mary, Bruce; and Ss. Peter and Paul, Weyerhaeuser, was formed in time to sing at all three Holy Week services. Posing with the choir are Fr. Papi Reddy Yeruva and Dcns. Thomas Fuhrmann, Craig Voldberg and Doug Sorenson. (Submitted photo)