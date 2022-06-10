Sr. Claudine Balio, who has taught for more than 50 years in Chicago, Indiana and Rice Lake, will be shifting from her current duties as middle school language arts teacher to teaching middle school religion and leading the school’s spiritual activities. In her 30 years at St. Joseph Catholic School, she has taught kindergarteners through eighth-graders language arts and religion, and she also served as the school principal for six years. “Imagine, over all these years, I still love teaching, especially middle school students,” she said. “Although they can be challenging at times, I still love their curiosity, creativity and energy. They have a special place in my heart.” Here, Sr. Claudine, right, wears her favorite Chicago Cubs apparel with former second-grade teacher Diana Grabowski, left. (Submitted photo)