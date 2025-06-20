The National Catholic Committee on Scouting has awarded Peter Wise from Chetek the $2,500 Emmett J. Doerr Memorial Scout Scholarship. He belongs to St. Boniface Catholic Church in the Diocese of Superior and is a member of Scouting America Troop 29 in the Chippewa Valley Council.

Wise truly embodies the idea of servant leadership. When asked why volunteering is important to him, he responded “Giving my time to help others without expecting anything in return reflects the love of God for his people, and volunteering helps me grow in this charity.”

In service to the Catholic Church, Wise was an altar server, lector, musician and choir member. He has also helped with setting up, serving food and cleaning up at many church events. In addition, Wise participated in the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage.

Wise served his community service in many ways. He worked with Meals on Wheels for the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Barron and Rusk Counties and helped with American Red Cross blood drives. Wise volunteered in the kitchen at L.E. Phillips Scout Reservation and for Chetek Chamber of Commerce community events.

At Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School, Wise was president of both the Student Council and Future Business Leaders of America. He was the member of a team of three students who took first place in the Congressional App Challenge for Wisconsin’s Seventh District in 2022. Wise was a member of many clubs, including drama, yearbook, forensics and the Cybersecurity Team. In addition, he was a member of the National Honor Society and was a valedictorian of his graduating class.

In Scouting, Wise held several leadership positions including Senior Patrol Leader, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader, Patrol Leader, Scribe, Chaplain Aide and Quartermaster. He also was a member of the Order of the Arrow, Scouting America’s honor society and was an OA Arrow Lodge Officer. He completed National Youth Leadership Training. Wise was awarded the Ranger Award, Otyokwa Lodge Service Award, Otyokwa Distinguished Arrowman Award and the President’s Eagle Award, which is given to one Eagle Scout in the Chippewa Valley Council each year.

For his Eagle project, Wise led a team of volunteers in improving the cemetery of St. Boniface Catholic Church. The project involved careful cleaning of 25 headstones, adding landscape edging, weeding a garden and cleaning the exterior of the tool shed.

In the fall, Wise plans to study music at the UW-Eau Claire, where he hopes to participate in marching band. Wise says he feels a calling to the priesthood and plans to attend seminary after graduating from college.