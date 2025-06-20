Jacob Nollet

I’m Jacob Nollet, and this my third summer doing Totus Tuus! I hail from the small farm town of Oulu and attend St. Anthony’s in Lake Nebagamon. A couple of the biggest reasons I want to come back to do Totus Tuus again is because it has truly enabled me to love outside myself in such a powerful way; with every sacrifice that is given to the Lord, he only multiplies it and gives it back a hundredfold.

Totus Tuus is also one of the biggest components towards the discernment of my vocation, and I am happy to say I am continuing my discernment this fall at Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary in Winona, Minnesota, as a first-year college seminarian. I am super excited for this summer and the many blessings that I get to encounter, the people I will get to see again, and of course putting sundae toppings on my teammates’ heads.

But when I’m not spending my free time dumping sprinkles on top of one of my peers, I usually enjoy astronomy. I own two telescopes; one a reflector and the other a refractor. I enjoy space and all of its beauty, though to be frank I don’t know the constellations as well as I would like.

One of the biggest things resonating in my prayer life right now is John 15:11: “I have told you this so that my joy may be in you and your joy may be complete.” Christ says this to his disciples at the Last Supper right before he is about to enter into his Passion. He iterates the truths that he shared with them during the past three-ish years and leaves them with the commandment of ‘loving thy neighbor,’ but he also gives the reason for the entire Gospel: that his joy might be ours, for God knows well that his joy is the only thing that can truly satisfy our longing hearts. And God truly desires our joy. In the past two summers, I truly encountered this joy of God, and it is truly what compels my heart and draws me to hope for the life to come.

Marissa German

I just graduated from UW-Eau Claire with a Bachelor’s in Communication Studies, and Totus Tuus seemed like the next step. I decided to do Totus Tuus because of my great desire to pour out God’s love onto others, especially children. I also hope to grow in my own relationship with Jesus by offering up my time and talent. I am really looking forward to making connections with new people from around the diocese and interacting with kids.

I am originally from Somerset and go to St. Anne’s, but it will be exciting to travel to new parishes. I love trying new things, which leads me to having a lot of hobbies, but one of my favorite hobbies is swing dancing, which I learned from my grandpa as a kid. A big theme in my faith life right now is having complete trust in the Lord, especially with the future. My current favorite verse for this theme is John 13:7: “You do not realize not what I am doing, but later you will understand.” Having complete trust in God allows me to live more joyfully in the present moment.

Augustine Rickert

I’m really looking forward to this summer of total devotion to Jesus through Mary! When you give everything to the Lord, many wonderful things you might never have anticipated can happen.

I decided to be a Totus Tuus missionary because I wanted to do something that would strengthen my faith this summer. I did Totus Tuus as a kid, and I really enjoyed it. It was in Totus Tuus that I remember first discovering a love for Christ, and I want to be able to share that love of God with others. It shaped my life, and I’m grateful for that, so I want to pass it on.

I’m studying biochemistry and Spanish at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota. My home parish is St. Stanislaus Kostka. I like building stuff, and I enjoy sledding, so one day I decided to combine the two and I made my own sled out of skis and some wood. It was so much fun to ride that I built enough for my whole family!

If you asked what is resonating powerfully in my faith life right now, the first thing that would come to mind is the beautiful phrase from the Our Father: “Thy will be done.” I feel like this is central to much of the faith, as it leads you to desire not just what you think is good for you (my will), but what is truly good (God’s will).

John Currie

I decided to do Totus Tuus for two reasons: I wanted to help teach kids about the faith the way people have done for me in the past, and I wanted to grow stronger in my own faith by doing so. I am most looking forward to the bond that will undoubtedly form within my team as we all give up our time and ourselves for others.

I am currently attending Benedictine College in Kansas, where I am planning to major in accounting and theology. I come from Rhinelander, and my home parish is Nativity of Our Lord. My favorite hobby is tennis—I’ve played all my life and fell in love with the sport. Even though I don’t compete anymore, I still hit with friends at college frequently.

On a more spiritual note, a major focus in my life this past year has been trust in the Lord. I tend to try to take things into my own hands and get stressed out when I don’t have control. However, lately I have experienced much peace when I let go of the things I am worrying about and give them all to God in prayer.