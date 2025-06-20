Bishop James P. Powers poses with Sr. Kathy Wiesneski SCSC, left, who is celebrating 40 years of vowed religious life, and Sr. Mary Dominica Effertz OSM, right, who is celebrating her 75th jubilee. (Submitted photos)

The religious sisters of the Diocese of Superior gathered at St Paul’s Parish in Catawba on Thursday, May 22, for the annual Sisters’ Forum meeting and jubilee celebration with Bishop James P. Powers.

Three sisters have milestone jubilee anniversaries this year: Sisters of the Holy Cross Sr. Kathy Wiesneski is celebrating 40 years of vowed religious life; Servants of Mary Sr. Kateri Guske is celebrating 65 years as a sister; and Servants of Mary Sr. Mary Dominica Effertz is celebrating 75 years of religious life.

At their annual meeting, the sisters discussed the Maintenance to Mission Pastoral Plan with Bishop Powers, which was followed by a Jubilee Mass and lunch provided by the Parish Council of Catholic Women.