The Rusk County Catholic Community Hispanic Outreach held a Sunday Service at St. Mary’s Church in Bruce on Sept. 18. The service included a commemoration of Madre Dolorosa (Sept. 15), the Sunday’s Scripture, and exposition of the Blessed Sacrament. The Spanish-speaking participants, which included the three Mexican Sisters serving in the diocese, proceeded downstairs to celebrate Mexican Independence Day (Sept. 16). There they ate Chilaquiles and other treats. After lunch, everyone received a miniature Mexican flag made by Ana Cristina Marquez. A raffle for three Mexican pinatas, also handcrafted by Ana Cristina, was conducted. Two small children spun the wheel, and announced the winning numbers. The traditional “shout out” was then conducted, in which a man with a strong voice briefly related the Mexican independence story and shouted out the names of its heroes. (Submitted photo)