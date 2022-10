The Rusk County Catholic Community recently hosted international visitors who stayed at Our Lady of Sorrows rectory and concelebrated Mass with the cluster’s parochial administrator, Fr. Papi Reddy Yeruva. They are, from left, Fr. Paul, oldest brother of Fr. Papi; Bishop Vdumala Baler, bishop of Fr. Papi’s home diocese; and Fr. Papi. (Submitted photo)