Twenty-two people from Price County Respect Life and the parish community of St. Therese of Lisieux, Phillips, gathered on Sept. 18 for the National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children. Fr. Dean Buttrick led attendees in prayer. They placed flowers at headstones and heard stories and comments from the crowd, said Patti McCormick, a parishioner and member of the pro-life organization. (Submitted photo)