At Holy Rosary, Medford, sixth-grade students search the pond at the Medford School Forest for larva and nymphs and also test the water for pH level, phosphates, nitrates, temperature and clarity. The class visited the forest as part of a multi-student trip for grades three to six with a theme of learning how to be good stewards of God’s creation. The younger grades researched layers of the forest, measured trees and learned about what foresters do from local Department of Natural Resources employees. (Submitted photo)