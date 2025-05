Janette Gil de Lamadrid has been painting crosses in honor of the second-graders for their first Communion at Cathedral School in Superior for 15-plus years. “She beautifully calligraphies their name and a Bible verse on the front and then adds the date of their first Communion on the back,” said second-grade teacher Amy Hockenbrock. “With much gratitude, we want to say thank you for this labor of love.” (Submitted photo)