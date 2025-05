Young women don Diocese of Superior hats as they set out from the starting point at the St. Joseph Shrine in De Pere. (Submitted photo)

On Saturday, May 3, more than 7,300 pilgrims from 45 states and several countries participated in the annual Walk to Mary. The event starts at the National Shrine of St. Joseph on the campus of St. Norbert’s College and pilgrims walk 22 miles to the National Shrine of Our Lady of Champion, site of the only approved Marian apparition in North America.