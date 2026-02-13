Diocese of Superior Bishop James P. Powers concelebrated Mass with Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome on Dec. 12, 2019, the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. That same day, Bishop Powers greeted the Holy Father, who was receiving the bishops of the dioceses in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana for their “ad limina” visit. Diocese of Superior Vicar General Fr. James Tobolski traveled with him. (Photo credit: Catholic News Service)

On Feb. 18, 2016, 1,000 people crowded into the Cathedral of Christ the King, Superior, to see a diocesan priest, Fr. James P. Powers, ordained a bishop and installed as the 11th shepherd of the Diocese of Superior.

Ten years later, Bishop Powers has met a series of challenges while consistently working to enrich the faith of the local church and strengthen diocesan foundations. His many accomplishments, as recorded by diocesan Chancellor Peggy Schoenfuss (printed inside), range from leading the faithful through the COVID-19 pandemic to shoring up finances through a Legacy Circle and annual appeal; guiding the local church through the Synod on Synodality and Eucharistic Revival processes; bolstering youth ministry and protections; reaching out to Hispanic Catholics through a Latin American Sisters Exchange; leading Catholic Charities through a dispute with the state that was ultimately won in the U.S. Supreme Court; and more.

But the greatest gifts Bishop Powers has given the diocese, according to those who work closely with him in the Chancery, are his deep faith, his presence at so many events, his pastoral heart, a great sense of humor and the way he exemplifies servant leadership.

As he continues to lead the people of the Diocese of Superior today, Bishop Powers is also planning for tomorrow. He’s shared his vision for the future through his “Pastoral Letter on Evangelization” and his “Maintenance to Mission Pastoral Plan,” two documents that first seek to inspire the faithful to grow deeper relationships with God and to evangelize their communities, and then to use those gifts to revitalize their parishes and clusters.

Background

A native son of the diocese, the bishop was raised on a 40-cow farm in Hammond. He intended to take over the farm, but following a slipped disk and back surgery, he was forced to forge a new path, which eventually – with the mentorship of his parish priest, the late Fr. Daniel Keelan – led to the priesthood.

In his 25 years of priestly service, Fr. Powers pastored a number of parish clusters, including those based in River Falls, Rice Lake, Solon Springs and Webster, and he studied Canon Law in Canada.

His diocesan appointments were varied – he sat on personnel boards, served on the tribunal, provided spiritual guidance for the Teens Encounter Christ program and, beginning in 2010, served as vicar general.

After Bishop Peter Christensen was appointed bishop of Boise, Idaho, Fr. Powers became administrator of the diocese from Dec. 19, 2014, to Dec. 14, 2015. On Dec. 15, 2015, Pope Francis named him bishop of the Diocese of Superior.

Tributes

Chancery employees, many of whom have worked with Bishop Powers for decades, offered these tributes.

Diocesan Administrator Dan Blank:

“I got to know Bishop Powers when he was Fr. Powers and the spiritual director of our diocesan Teens (Together) Encounter Christ (TEC) weekend retreats. It was obvious that he cared deeply about the spiritual development of our youth and Confirmation students. His gamble on taking me into the Chancery as administrator has been a blessing to me and my family and friends. Bishop’s support of staff mid-morning prayer and offering Mass regularly in the Chancery Chapel have been a great opportunity for all of us. Working with Bishop on several major initiatives and crises – the good and the bad – has taught me to appreciate: prayer, divine inspiration, divine intervention through the Holy Spirit, in God’s time, patience – with silence – is a virtue. I have grown professionally, personally and spiritually with Bishop Powers’ influence and support and will be forever grateful for the time we have spent together. Congratulations Bishop Powers for 10 years of hard-working dedicated and faithful servant leadership!”

Director of Evangelization and Missionary Discipleship Chris Hurtubise:

“I don’t know where to begin in thanking Bishop Jim for all he’s done for our diocese in the past 10 years. The decisive shift in promoting the mission of evangelization that he has led has been nothing short of incredible. I think that shift is the fruit both of Bishop’s humility and of his dedication to his people.

“At event after event Bishop Jim is ALWAYS there. You can find him sitting in the back or off to a side (so as not to draw attention), intently listening, taking copious notes and asking questions. To a person, the speakers we’ve brought in consistently point out how unique Bishop Jim’s presence and humility are. His hunger for continued growth and understanding is so inspiring.

“The other thing that I’ve been so struck by is that whatever else is going on, he is always most deeply concerned about his people. For example, I met with him recently to go over some updates on several different things that we’re working on together, but he knew that my parents, who live out of state, were struggling with some very serious health issues. He knew we had business to get to, but it was clear that none of that was nearly as important to him in that moment as learning about how my family was doing and seeing how he could support me in that difficult time.

“That fatherly heart for us is such a gift! That heart is another reason for his deep desire to see us go on mission. After all, he knows that, in the end, the most loving thing we can possibly do is bring those we love to Jesus.”

Director of Development Steve Tarnowski:

“One of my favorite memories is producing the national broadcast of Bishop Powers’ ordination and installation for EWTN. In the days leading up to the celebration, a genuine sense of excitement filled the Cathedral, bringing everyone together in a joyful anticipation.

During the broadcast, I helped direct camera shots from around the Cathedral, which gave me a unique perspective on the moment. From every angle, it was clear how deeply Bishop Powers, a priest from our own Diocese, is loved. The expressions on people’s faces, smiles, tears and quiet moments of prayer said more than words ever could.

I continue to see that same appreciation for Bishop Powers daily through my work with donors to the Catholic Services Appeal and other Diocesan initiatives. Over and over, people speak of him with gratitude and affection. Perhaps the clearest sign of how beloved he is can be found in the Bishop’s Legacy Circle, which I had the privilege of helping him establish several years ago. They are a growing community of faithful Catholics inspired by his leadership to invest in the future of our Diocese and a lasting reflection of the genuine trust and admiration so many hold for our Bishop.”

Director of Respect Life and Safe Environment Bonita Thom:

“He has a heart of a servant whether he is in the parishes, Catholic schools, community or at the Chancery. Early in 2024, a new pregnancy care center opened in Rhinelander, the local Knights of Columbus helped them raise the funding for a new ultrasound machine, and Bishop Powers went out of his way to bless the ultrasound machine at their open house later that year and celebrate Mass at Nativity of Our Lord earlier that Sunday. And with his busy schedule, he has participated in special prayer services such as the National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children in Phillips when he is able.

“He attends the major events held by Catholic Lay Organizations such as the Knights of Columbus and the Diocese of Superior Council of Catholic Women Convention each year. People have approached me on more than a few occasions expressing their gratitude for Bishop Powers being at the events and how he is so approachable. It is apparent at these events that Bishop Powers is loved and respected by so many throughout the Diocese of Superior.

“With his busy schedule of Confirmations, meetings (in and out of the office), and assisting the priests in the parishes, he still is at the Chancery office during the week getting things done and being available to all of us. Any day he is in the office, he celebrates Mass and includes all the priests, deacons, staff and laity of the diocese in his prayers along with special intentions. Bishop Powers is truly a caring and faithful shepherd and a blessing to us all.”

Director of Worship Paul Birch:

“Bishop Powers, though he has indeed excelled in every aspect of his servant leadership of the diocese, he has most importantly maintained his pastoral heart throughout. For Bishop Powers, God is in the details. And sometimes—more often than not—humorous details! Bishop Powers has shown me by example the importance of ending my prayers of petition, ‘may God’s will be done.’”

Vicar General Fr. James Tobolski:

“I have had the honor of working with Bishop James Powers throughout his time in ministry. First we worked together in our Matrimonial Tribunal. Next Bishop asked me to serve with him as his Vicar General in the Diocese of Superior. I have found Bishop Powers to be extremely pastoral and kind as we collaborated together in our diocesan work and as I served with him on many committees. Bishop Powers is always open to hearing the opinions of others. He brings out the best in the clergy and laity alike. He is a grand choice to be our leader and bishop.”

Director of Ecclesial Ministries, Diocesan Consultation and Parish Transformation Christine Newkirk:

“Bishop Powers loves his people and gives wholeheartedly of himself for the good of the diocese. He is faith-filled, prayerful, prudent and deeply attentive to the needs of those he serves throughout Northern Wisconsin. He has helped the diocese navigate many wonderful, at times difficult, as well as exciting adventures in the Diocese of Superior as our shepherd. However, I believe his greatest gift to us is his ‘Pastoral Letter on Evangelization’ and his vision for a diocese that is genuinely transformed, filled with true disciples and a desire to return to an apostle zeal that will be a legacy in Christ’s church for generations to come.”