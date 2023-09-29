Marie Deja and Arlene Bruggeman are celebrated at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in River Falls for their 50 years of service to the parish’s donut ministry on Sunday, Sept. 17. (Submitted photo)

A celebration was held at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in River Falls on Sunday, Sept. 17, to honor two women whose service has shared tastes of God’s goodness for five decades.

Marie Deja and Arlene Bruggeman, with help from their husbands, were founders of the parish’s Sunday donut-making and -selling ministry 50 years ago.

Current coordinator Steph Knolmayer said the celebration organizers acknowledged the “many individuals who have given significant amounts of time to this ministry over the years.”

One of those volunteers, Gary Senn, was involved with the purchase of the current donut-making machine. The American-built machine makes 32 dozen donuts an hour.

On any given Sunday, 60-80 dozen donuts are sold. Donut-makers arrive before 5 a.m. to start the process to prepare for selling of donuts after 9:30 and 11 a.m. Masses.