Mother Aniceta Regli, who was instrumental in bringing the Sisters of Mercy of the Holy Cross to Merrill, was honored in a new street sign presented to the community on Sept. 14. (Submitted photo)

The Holy Cross Sisters celebrated 100 years in Merrill at a gathering Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Agra Pavilion in Merrill. The party included food, displays on the community’s history, door prizes and live music. The Merrill community honored the sisters with a street sign on Sept. 14. (Submitted photo)