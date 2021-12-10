Ron and Shelly Stueber (from left), Rick and Lisa Morgan, Jery Schock, Deacon Chet Ball, Fr. Shaji Pazhukkathara, Rick Ernst Jr., Bill Mallak, Todd Martinovich, RIck Ernst, and Pete Schmidt. They express their gratitude to Mike Hammerstrom, Kathy Schmidt, and Jean McKuen who are not in the picture. (Submitted photo)

This year is the 100th anniversary of St. Anthony old church school building in Park Falls. Recently, they restored the bell from the old church and statue of St. Anthony of Padua. This picture is from the blessing of this new site on the First Sunday of Advent. The people in the picture are those who helped the restoration of the bell and statue of St. Anthony.

The first church was established in 1904. The bell was made in 1906. For more than a century, people listened to the voice of this bell and gathered to celebrate the faith. It is a great joy to restore the bell in this centennial year of the old church building and remind people again of the invitation to gather together in the Lord’s presence.