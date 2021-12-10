Middle school volleyball players come forward to sign the 4HG Code of Conduct during Rice Lake’s St. Joseph School’s 4HG Kickoff and Code of Conduct Signing held on Nov. 4. (Submitted photo)

For His Glory (4HG), started by Superbowl Champion Matt Birk, aims to create a healthy sports culture. St. Joseph Catholic School in Rice Lake recently brought the initiative into its athletic program.

According to a school press release, as a 4HG school, St. Joseph student-athletes will commit to the 4HG Code of Conduct, receive swag that encourages them to do their best despite the outcome, and have the opportunity to participate in various sports clinics. 4HG also supports coaches and athletic directors with resources.

“We are excited about this wonderful addition to our sports program,” said Mrs. Christie Nielsen, St. Joseph’s Athletic Director. “Now the principles and virtues that our student-athletes learn in the classroom will more intentionally extend to their respective courts and playing fields.

“4HG will help guide them in using their God-given talents while reinforcing that effort and teamwork are valued above talent and results.”

During the Kickoff event which the school held on Nov. 4, athletes and their parents and coaches heard about the impact of athletics on the lives of alumni and coaches.

For His Glory is a partnership between the Catholic Schools Center of Excellence and Catholic United Financial (both Twin Cities-based non-profits).

Matt Birk, a Minnesota native played professional football for the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens. Birk, father of eight, and his wife have been public about their Catholic faith and vocal in their support for the pro-life movement and legal protections for traditional marriage.