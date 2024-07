This year, St. Albert the Great in Land O’ Lakes celebrates the 75th anniversary of the church’s 1949 construction. The celebration included a breakfast after Mass, community fish fry, Mass with Bishop James P. Powers and now a float in the Land O’ Lakes July Fourth Parade. Here, pastor Fr. Ron Serrao and parishioners ride the float featuring the “Sharing the Light of Christ” theme. They distributed frozen snacks on one of the few warm days this summer. (Submitted photo)