Sixty people – including Bishop James P. Powers, clergy, seminarians and laypeople – left the Diocese of Superior by motorcoach on Wednesday, July 17, to begin their pilgrimage to the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis.

The five-day gathering at Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center is a culmination of a yearslong effort by U.S. bishops to emphasize the Eucharist’s place at the center of Catholic worship, faith and life. The four routes of the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage that have been traveling throughout the United States for the past couple months will also converge there.

While at the Congress, attendees will interact with an estimated 50,000 other Catholics in processions and general, catechetical and breakout sessions on topics ranging from mercy and missionary discipleship to living out the Gospel and salvation history. Speakers include Minnesota Bishops Robert Barron and Andrew Cozzens; Diocese of Duluth-based Fr. Mike Schmitz; prominent speakers Chris Stefanick and Gloria Purvis; actor Jonathan Roumie; apostolic nuncio Cardinal Christophe Pierre; musician Matt Maher and others.

Peter’s Way Tours, a New York-based travel agency that organizes band and choir trips and pilgrimages nationally and internationally, worked with the Diocese of Superior to make the travel arrangements. Priests going on the pilgrimage include Fr. John Anderson; Fr. Papi Yeruva; Fr. Ron Serrao; Fr. Shaji Pazhukkathara; Fr. Isaiah Schick; Fr. Dan Tracy; and Fr. Julian Druffner. Seminarians Carl Oman, Andrew Kreye and Scott Pederson will be accompanying the group as well.

Peggy Schoenfuss, chancellor of the diocese, said Bishop Powers’ role in Indianapolis is to “participate in the liturgies, provide the Sacrament of Reconciliation and be present to the people.”

“This is really an exciting time,” she added. “There’s been a lot of prayer and celebration leading up to this event and knowing that Christ in the Eucharist has made the journey from four locations in the United States and culminating in Indianapolis is truly a historical event that we’re excited to be part of.”

The group left early Wednesday, July 17, from Rice Lake and Hudson and will return late Sunday, July 21.

“Please pray for all those on this pilgrimage as we pray for everyone in our diocese,” she said.