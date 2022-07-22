Fr. Dean Buttrick shared words of thanksgiving to the Servants of Mary sisters, of whom many were present from the motherhouse in Ladysmith, for their predecessors’ influence on his priestly vocation. He said the teaching and witness of the sisters during his early childhood summers at Our Lady of Lourdes in Dobie and then his school years at St. Louis in Washburn “made all the difference” in his desire to be a priest. (Catholic Herald photo by Jenny Snarski)

Jenny Snarski

Catholic Herald Staff

After a pandemic hiatus, the Ladysmith cluster’s Knights of Columbus Council #2481 hosted their annual clergy appreciation meal June 22 at JS Supper Club in Ladysmith.

The event, organized with the help of Bob and Lynda Krejcarek, was emceed by the council’s Grand Knight, Joe Baye. After a social hour and meal service, Baye began the formal presentation.

First to speak was Fr. Dean Buttrick, who shared heartfelt words of gratitude for the Servite sisters who influenced his priestly vocation.

Fr. Ed Anderson shared words encouraging participation in the recently launched Eucharistic Revival.

Those present included Bishop James P. Powers; international priests Fr. Papi Reddy Yeruva, who serves the Ladysmith cluster, Fr. Lourdu Madanu, who serves the Phillips cluster and Fr. Sunil Kumar Thumma, who ministers in Radisson and Winter; Fr. Dean Buttrick and Fr. Ed Anderson.

Attending religious included 10 Servant of Mary sisters and School Sister of St. Francis Sr. Felissa Zander, as well as the three Eucharistic Missionaries of St. Therese serving Hispanic communities in the diocese.

Among clergy participating in the event were permanent deacons, who attended with their spouses, in addition to district and state Knights of Columbus representatives.

Knights of Columbus insurance representative Shawn Fox commented, “You name it, the Knights are there,” he said, and noted the organization’s founding by a diocesan priest, Fr. Michael McGivney, “without whom we wouldn’t be where we are doing the good the KCs do in the world.” He also thanked the many priests who serve as chaplains for the Knights.

When Bishop Powers was invited to speak, he received a standing ovation in welcome. Just days ahead of what would be the landmark overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, the bishop acknowledged the challenges being faced by the people of God.

He encouraged participation in the U.S. Bishops’ “Walking with Moms” pro-life initiative and said if the ruling were overturned, it would in no small measure be fruit of the prayers of millions over the almost 50 years since 1973.

Bishop Powers also spoke about the Eucharistic Revival and offered a challenge to “be that witness” of belief in the real presence of Jesus and action that shows Christ is alive and active in the world.

“If we do believe in the real presence, there’s no way that reverence and respect won’t grow,” he said, adding that personal growth in belief and action will help others to grow as well.