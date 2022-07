Fr. Greg Hopefl receives a star quilt, wild rice and a basket of other traditional Ojibwe gifts from Lorraine Gouge, Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Council member. In lieu of a retirement party for their pastor, the clustered parishes of St. Francis Solanus, Reserve; St. Philip, Stone Lake; and St. Ignatius, New Post, offered him the gifts of gratitude. (Submitted photo)