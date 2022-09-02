St. Mary’s, Minong, now has a sharing table outside the church doors each Sunday with fresh garden produce free for the taking. “Although there are numerous charitable organizations in the area that reach out to the needy, we believe that the person who sits near us at Mass could perhaps be a bit hungry, or just appreciative of a fresh tomato or cucumber, so we try to share God’s bounty,” said parishioners John Hallman and Linda Havlicek. “It’s likely that some canned or pickled items will appear on the table when the growing season ends.” (Submitted photo)