A Total of $2,036 was collected following the Mass for Peace and the People of Ukraine, and presentation by parish cluster member Shane Wyzlic. The event was held at St. Mary’s, Hurley, on July 26. Following the Mass and reception, State Representative Beth Meyers (D-Bayfield) presented Wyzlic with a certificate of commendation from the Wisconsin State Legislature. The legislature honored Wyzlic for his humanitarian service on behalf of Ukrainian refugees. Donated funds were divided between Catholic Relief Services and the United Methodist Committee on Relief. Pictured are (left to right) Fr. Hrudaya Raj Sunkara, Shane Wyzlic, State Rep. Beth Meyers and committee member Paul Sturgul. (Submitted photo)