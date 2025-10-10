On Sept. 21, hundreds of parishioners and friends from St. Peter in Cameron, St. Boniface in Chetek, Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Strickland and St. Joseph in Barron came together as one for a cluster Mass and picnic to celebrate their Catholic faith and family. Attendees also “stuffed a truck” with donations to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Rice Lake to serve those in need across Barron County. The day was a living example of how Catholics can “Be the Church” to change the world. (Submitted photo)