Nine Purple Heart recipients were welcomed to Eagle River as participants in the Wounded Warrior in Action program. They took part in this year’s Muskie Chal-Lunge on the Eagle River Chain of Lakes. After a prayer by Fr. Ron Serrao, pastor of the Northern Lakes Catholic Communities, lunch was provided by the NLCC Outreach Committee. Following lunch, Fr. Ron blessed the fishermen and their boats before they headed out for an afternoon of fishing. The cost of the event was covered by a donor and proceeds from the Outreach Committee coffee sales. (Submitted photo)